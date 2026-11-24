A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: An inauguration ceremony was held on Monday at the premises of Garmur Ekorajan Primary School under the Golaghat West Development Block in Bokakhat. As part of the infrastructure development of Garmur Ekorajan Primary School, boundary walls and a CC block entrance road were constructed under the Viksit Bharat-Employment and Livelihood Guarantee Scheme and the 15th Finance Commission, under Bokakhat Gaon Panchayat of the Golaghat West Development Block. The projects were formally inaugurated by Atul Bora, Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development, Excise and other departments. Addressing the gathering, Minister Atul Bora appreciated the developmental activities undertaken under the Development Block Department.