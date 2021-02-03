Author of Sankardeva Mahakavyam Bidyapati Dahal conferred literary award

Our Correspondent



UDALGURI: The author of Sankardeva Mahakavyam, Bidyapati Dahal was honoured with the Freedom Fighter Prasad Singh Subba Literary Award for his contribution to literature.

At a function held at Tezpur on Sunday, Mahakavi Mohan Dukhun of Darjeeling conferred the literary award to Bidyapati Dahal. The prize carries cash Rs 11,000, a shawl and a citation. Mahakavi Bidyapati Dahal has written Haridev Mhakayam, Damodardeva Mahakavyam, and Bhanubhakta Mahakayam, among other books, enriching Sanskrit and Nepali literature.

Dahal was born on April 22 in 1939 at Subankhatta village in Baksa district. He had received the national teaching award in 2003 and the State Government had awarded him a literary pension in 2017. The Sahitya Akademi has honoured him by organizing a 'Meet the Author' programme at Udalguri in 2019.