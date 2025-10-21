Autobiography of educationist Rajani Kanta Goswami unveiled in Jhanji

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: ‘Samridha Samoy Bimugdha Jivan,’ an autobiography of Rajani Kanta Goswami, former Principal of Jhanji Hemnath Sarma (HNS) College, was unveiled on Monday in a function held at his Jhanji Jamuguri residence on the eve of the 2nd death anniversary of his wife Runu Goswami. The book was formally unveiled by Bhabani Kumar Baruah, former Principal, Jhanji HNS College. The meeting was anchored by senior journalist Rajib Dutta while Gayatri Sarma Goswami welcomed the guests and gathering.

Other dignitaries who attended the function were Bipul Borkatoky, former Principal, SMD College, Charing, Dr Mukul Hazarika, former Principal, Bailya Bhawan, Jorhat, and Kamakshya Bhattacharyya, retired Principal, Khanamukh HS School. Earlier, the programme started with the lighting of lamps by Lakshimai Sarma of Jorhat while Sangeeta Goswami Sarma, daughter of Rajani Kanta Goswami, delivered the vote of thanks.

