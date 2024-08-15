Autorickshaw Driver Shocked After Being Fined for 'Riding Without Helmet' Under MV Act

Haflong: In a bizarre incident, a driver of a three-wheeler i.e autorickshaw was imposed a fine of Rs. 1000 for “riding without helmet by both driver and pillion” under section 194D of the MV Act.1988. The matter came to light on Wednesday, only after the owner-cum-driver of the autorickshaw, Dinendra Kemprai went to pollution testing centre for renewal of pollution certificate.

Kemprai said that he was unaware of any fine imposed against the vehicle and was shocked after the testing centre’s attendant informed him about the fine which was imposed to two-wheeler riders only.

“I have been driving my autorickshaw for the past seven years and never been fined but its shocking for me when the pollution centre informed me to clear the fine which was for ‘riding without helmet’ though my vehicle is a three wheeler which does not require helmet.” Kemprai said. He told this correspondent that he had approached the traffic branch of Haflong to enquire the matter and if any new rule has been set, only to know that incharge of the branch was not in the office.

“My pollution certificate will expire soon on August 15, I don’t understand what to do now and the police party might ask for pollution certificate for which I might be fined again,” he added.

Drivers have alleged that most of policemen on duty especially at night remain under the influence of alcohol and they have to face harassment in the name of checking.

Also Read: Intensive IEC Campaign Launched at Tezpur College to Raise Awareness on HIV and STI Among Youth and Women

Also watch;