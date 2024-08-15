Intensive IEC Campaign Launched at Tezpur College to Raise Awareness on HIV and STI Among Youth and Women

Tezpur: The Intensive IEC Campaign was launched at Tezpur College in Sonitpur district. The programme is aimed to sensitize and aware the Youth & Women especially on HIV & STI. District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra graced the occasion as the chief guest and urged the youths to spread the message of awareness among their peers and in their community. Twahir Alam delivered the welcome address of the programme and enumerated the objectives of the campaign. He mentioned that in order to enhance the knowledge levels of general population especially youth on HIV and sexually transmitted infections, across the state, as per suggestions from National AIDS Control Organization (NACO), this two month long intensified IEC Campaign is being launched from today on the occasion of International Youth Day.

In order to generate HIV awareness in rural areas of Sonitpur district a total number of 100 villages have been selected and the dedicative teams of NACP facilities and TI NGO have been engaged to carry out awareness activity.

