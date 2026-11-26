Hojai: The Down Awadh-Assam Express was halted on Thursday between Habaipur and Lamsakhang railway stations in Assam’s Hojai district to allow a herd of wild elephants to cross the railway tracks safely.

Timely coordination between the Assam Forest Department and railway authorities prevented potential wildlife fatalities, with no elephant deaths reported.

The incident took place under the Lanka Range in Assam’s Hojai district. According to the information shared by Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallah Baruah, the intervention helped prevent a possible collision between the train and the elephants.

The herd included adult elephants and calves migrating from the Lumding Reserve Forest towards West Karbi Anglong district.

The Assam Forest Department played a key role in preventing a potential accident by spotting the elephant herd near the railway tracks and alerting railway officials.

Forest personnel promptly communicated the situation to the loco pilot and the Lumding Railway Control Room. Following the alert, railway authorities halted the approaching train, allowing the elephants to cross the tracks without reported fatalities.

The timely warning and response demonstrated coordination between forest officials and railway operating authorities in an area where elephant movement intersects with railway operations.

The incident occurred along the railway stretch between Habaipur and Lamsakhang stations in Hojai district, Assam, under the Lanka Range.

The herd was moving from Lumding Reserve Forest towards West Karbi Anglong district, according to the information provided by the Assam Forest Department's intervention report.

The movement of adult elephants alongside calves made the timely response particularly important in preventing potential wildlife casualties.

No elephant deaths were reported in connection with the incident.

Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallah Baruah shared the incident through a social media post, highlighting the need to balance infrastructure development with wildlife protection.

"Development and wildlife conservation must go hand in hand, he said.

The minister's statement highlighted the importance of coordination between government departments and railway authorities when wildlife herds move across railway corridors.

The successful intervention allowed the train to stop while the elephants crossed the tracks, avoiding a potential collision.

The Hojai incident highlights the role of timely communication between forest personnel and railway authorities in reducing the risk of train-elephant collisions.

The Assam Forest Department's early spotting of the herd and the alert sent to the Lumding Railway Control Room enabled railway officials to respond before the animals crossed the tracks.