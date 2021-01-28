Award-giving ceremony held on the occasion of Republic Day in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: An award giving ceremony was organised in the office of the Principal Accountant General (A&E) Assam on Tuesday on the occasion of Republic Day 2021, in the conference hall of the office to felicitate distinguished officers/officials for outstanding contributions in their respective functional areas by a cash award and a merit certificate.
The function was presided over by Guljari Lal, IA&AS, the Principal Accountant General (A&E) Assam, and attended by Nirmalamati Maisnam, IA&AS, Sr. Deputy Accountant General (Admn.), Vigneshwaran K., IA&AS, Deputy Accountant General (P&F) and the nominated officials, stated a press relaese.
Also Watch: Kokrajhar: Police Recovers AK 47, AK 56, Live Ammo Dug in Forest
Also Read: 72nd Republic Day celebrated with patriotic fervour across Assam