Awareness, discipline stressed as Road Safety Month concludes in Morigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The closing ceremony of the Road Safety Month was held on Friday at the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Morigaon, organized by the District Road Safety Committee, Morigaon. The programme was attended by District Commissioner, Morigaon, Anamika Tewari, Additional District Commissioner Nitisha Bora, heads of various departments, school teachers, social workers, and other stakeholders.

Briefing the gathering, Superintending Engineer, PWD (Roads), Zinnat Ahmed highlighted the various awareness activities conducted during the month, including street plays, awareness meetings, free eye check-up camps, public announcements through miking, and distribution of awareness leaflets across the district. District Transport Officer, Morigaon, Amar Kumar Barua highlighted the Pancha Sutras of Road Safety and informed that around Rs 5,83,500 was collected during the month in connection with road safety violation cases. He emphasized that awareness was the most effective way to reduce road accidents.

Addressing the meeting, ADC Nitisha Bora stressed strict compliance with safety norms for students and stated that students should not be allowed to enter school or college premises without wearing helmets. She further emphasized that students should not be permitted to leave school premises during lunch hours to ensure their safety.

In her address, District Commissioner Anamika Tewari emphasized that road safety was a priority, but that lasting impact could only be achieved when society becomes disciplined and civilized on the roads. She highlighted that students and e-rickshaw drivers were among the most vulnerable road users and called for the preparation of road safety course material for students. She also stressed the need to expedite the licensing process, ensure proper road signage, promote wall paintings on road safety, encourage community participation, and ban low-quality helmets while ensuring easy availability of ISI-marked helmets. She further suggested the formation of a forum of road accident victim families to share their experiences and sensitize the public.

