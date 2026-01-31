Tezpur observes National Road Safety Month with awareness meet

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: As part of the observance of National Road Safety Month from January 1 to 31, 2026, a road safety awareness meeting was held on Friday at the Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Bhawan. The programme was graced by the presence of the MLA, Tezpur LAC, Prithiraj Rava as chief guest, and was chaired by Ratul Sharma, former President of the All Assam Motor Transport Association.

Among the dignitaries present were Mousumi Kalita, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ajit Kumar Medhi, Superintending Engineer, PWD (Roads), and Member Secretary, District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), Sonitpur, special invitee Ashwini Kumar, rtd from NHAI (RO), Lakhwinder Singh Chauhan, official from NHIDCL, and Ankita Gogoi, District Information and Public Relations Officer, Sonitpur. Officials and representatives from the District Transport Office, DRSC Sonitpur, various transport associations, and other concerned stakeholders were also present.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Prithiraj Rava stated that fatalities caused by road accidents not only claimed lives but also left deep and lasting impacts on families and society at large. He urged citizens to strictly adhere to the five prime dictates of road safety, including wearing helmets and seat belts, avoiding the use of mobile phones while driving, refraining from drunk driving, and following traffic rules and prescribed speed limits.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwini Kumar emphasized that road safety was a collective responsibility and called upon all stakeholders to actively contribute towards reducing road accidents. Ajit Kumar Medhi elaborated on the mission and vision of the District Road Safety Committee, highlighting the need for coordinated efforts among departments to ensure safer road infrastructure and responsible road usage.

The opening remarks were delivered by DRSC Member Amit Kumar Nath, while the closing remarks were presented by Motor Vehicle Inspector Diganta Deka. The meeting concluded with a collective pledge by all participants to promote road safety awareness and encourage responsible driving behaviour across the district.

Also Read: Bongaigaon: Road safety awareness programme held under National Road Safety Month