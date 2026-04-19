Awareness meet against child marriage and human trafficking held in Tamulpur on Akshaya Tritiya

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a prominent non-governmental organization, Assam Centre for Rural Development (ACRD), organized an extensive awareness meeting at the 12th line of Nagrijuli tea estate under 2 No. Dongargaon in Tamulpur district on Saturday.

The meeting, which witnessed the participation of hundreds of local villagers, focused significantly on the prevention of child marriage, the eradication of child trafficking, and safeguarding children and the general public from various criminal activities.

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