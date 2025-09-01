Awareness meeting in Amguri stresses drug-free society, end to child marriage

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: An awareness meeting on drug abuse prevention, child marriage, and social issues faced by pregnant adolescents was organized by the Amguri Integrated Child Development Project with the support of the district administration and the district social welfare department in Amguri. The event, held at Amguri College, focused on the themes of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

As part of the programme, a slogan-writing competition was conducted, and winners were felicitated during the prize distribution ceremony. The college Principal, Officer-in-Charge of Amguri police station, Block Development Officer of Amguri, faculty members, and students were present on the occasion.

The awareness session primarily discussed prevention of drug abuse, women empowerment, and child protection. Participants were also informed about services and schemes such as the Mahila and Child Development Department’s Nari Adalat, Sakhi One Stop Centre, Childline 1098, Women Helpline 181, and various welfare initiatives aimed at safeguarding the interests of women and children.

