A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: An awareness programme on Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat (Child Marriage-Free India) was organised on Thursday at Bashmatia tea estate model school in Dibrugarh district as part of the 100-day special campaign under the initiative.

The programme was organised by the District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW), Mission Shakti, under the Department of Women and Child Development, Dibrugarh, in collaboration with the Dibrugarh District Administration and Education Department. The programme was attended by Rameswar Teli, Cabinet Minister of Assam. Addressing the gathering, the minister highlighted the adverse consequences of child marriage, the stringent legal provisions against the practice, and the importance of education and healthcare for adolescent girls. An anaemia screening camp was also organised in connection with the programme and was formally inaugurated by the minister.