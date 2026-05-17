Awareness programme against dowry organized by NSS unit of Kokrajhar University

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The NSS unit of Kokrajhar University (KU) on Friday organized an ‘Anti-Dowry’ sensitization and awareness programme in front of the university gate, with the objective of creating awareness among students and the public about the harmful social practice of dowry and the need to eradicate it from society. The programme was organized in collaboration with IQAC, Sankalp: Hub for Women Empowerment and District Legal Service Authority (DLSA). A major attraction of the programme was the performance of a powerful Nukkad Natak by the NSS volunteers, which effectively portrayed the negative impacts of the dowry system on families and women.

Also Read: Kokrajhar: Bodoland University (BU) shines in AIU Wushu Championship in Kashmir