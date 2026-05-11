Kokrajhar: Bodoland University (BU) shines in AIU Wushu Championship in Kashmir

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Wushu team of Bodoland University (BU) brought pride and recognition to the institution as well as the Bodoland region and the state by delivering an impressive performance at the AIU Wushu (M&W) Championship, 2026, held at the University of Kashmir, and which concluded on Saturday.

Among the outstanding performances, Daisy Rabha secured a gold medal in the Baguazhang women’s category, Bhabani Brahma and Rangjali Brahma won bronze medals in the Duilian event, while Chibika Ramchiary clinched bronze in Nanquan type event. Bhabani Brahma also won a bronze medal in the Nangun event.

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