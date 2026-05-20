Awareness Programme on Fishing Ban Held in Udalguri for Fish Conservation

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: An awareness programme on fish conservation and the prohibition of fishing during the breeding season was held by the Udalguri Fishery Development Office in various places of Udalguri district with the initiative of Abdidar Hussain Siddique, District Fishery Development Officer of Udalguri. Siddique stated that the Assam Fishery Department had already issued a formal notification outlining the prohibition and that it would be enforced across all proclaimed fisheries under the Assam Fishery Rule, 1953.

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