Tangla Yuva Mancha to Host Three-Day Bohagi Utsav from May 13 in Udalguri

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TANGLA: Tangla Yuva Mancha will organize a three-day Bohagi Utsav from May 13 to 15 at the Tangla Higher Secondary School field in Tangla town of Udalguri district. The permanent committee President Prabin Hazarika, Secretary Hemanta Rai Baruah, Bohagi Utsav Celebration Committee President Ajay Deka, Working President Syed Abdul Mossabir, and joint Secretary Diganta Sahariah, among others, have been working round the clock for the event.

The organizers informed that a major attraction of the event will be a musical evening featuring Guwahati-based band 'Jantra' along with performances by several noted artistes.

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