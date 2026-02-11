Awareness Programme on Handloom Mark and GI Held in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: An awareness programme on Handloom Mark, Geographical Indication (GI), and the Handloom Reservation Act, 1985 (RAP) was organized on Monday at Pobitora Haat, Morigaon, by the Office of the Assistant Director, Handloom and Textiles Department, Morigaon, sponsored by the Office of the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Government of India.

The programme was inaugurated by Anushuya Sharma, ACS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Morigaon, by lighting of the ceremonial lamp. In her inaugural address, she emphasized the importance of professionalism among weavers and encouraged them to apply for the Handloom Mark for authentication and branding of genuine handloom products. Highlighting Morigaon district as one of the districts having a maximum number of skilled weavers, she motivated them to explore diversification of products in addition to traditional Gamosa and Mekhela Chadar.

The District Project Manager (DPM), ASRLM, spoke on various schemes and benefits available under their department aimed at the upliftment and socio-economic development of weavers. Sujita Kalita, EO, also shared valuable insights and practical suggestions for the growth and development of the weaving community.

Eminent resource persons including Rita Devi, Chief Textile Officer, Directorate of Handloom and Textiles, Guwahati, and Chandan Bora, Inspector, Kamrup Metro, delivered detailed presentations on Handloom Mark, India Handloom Brand (IHB), and the provisions of the Handloom Reservation Act, 1985, highlighting the importance of protecting handloom products from imitation and misuse.

The programme was initiated with a welcome address and objective briefing by Praneeta Baruah, Assistant Director, Handloom and Textiles, Morigaon, who explained the significance of the awareness programme for safeguarding the interests of weavers and promoting authentic handloom products.

Around 200 participants, including weavers, entrepreneurs, departmental staff, and other stakeholders, took part in the programme.

