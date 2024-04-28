Awareness programme on man-elephant conflict in Nalbari districts

Nalbari: The man-elephant conflict in Nalbari and its nearing districts like Baksa, Tamulpur has been on the rise since January this year. As the statistics of The Green Globe, a voluntary organization, 9 elephants entered Nalbari district. Pankaj Lochan Deka, the co-ordinator of the Green Globe said that elephants are not threat, but men are for the elephants. He revealed that ignorance of public and the least communication with the forest departments have been bridged over by forming Elephant Protection Committee (EPC) at all the affected areas.

Torch lights and other necessary equipment have been supplied to each committee and through an active Whatsapp group including DFO etc. they are sharply monitoring the movements of the elephants. Nalbari district administration data revealed that 52 families have been affected while six houses and over 157 bighas of crops were damaged by the elephants in the district. Since 2021 man – elephant conflict has become severe.

The northern part of Nalbari district has been heavily affected since then. The Green Globe coordinator said that due to the obstruction of the natural elephant corridor and lack of food is the of consequence of such a situation. The Green Globe arranged awareness programmes and different training sessions among the residents with the help of forest department. Nalbari district administration issued advisory asking people to control their vehicles’ speed and not to blow horns if they see any jumbo on the highway and to wait for the herd to leave. It also prohibits people from using firecrackers to chase the elephants away or clicking selfies with them. It further asks the people to restrain themselves from going to the forest areas in the evening.

Since Nalbari district does not have much forest cover, the elephants are roaming in human habitations and damaging the crops. They people of Kadamtola, Sagarkuchi, Pub Barshiral, Katahbari, Chengnoi, Khudrakatra etc are still in panic mode.

On April 21, again two elephants entered Balachuburi in Nalbari district along the banks of Pagladia via North Barshiral in Baksa district. The elephants entered the Chengnoi Boro neighborhood in the evening. After receiving news of the presence of elephants in Dhantula, the Green Globe volunteers and EPC members were keeping eyes on the movements of the elephants. The elephants were sent back from the forest towards the Pagaldia river at night. The Green Globe volunteers are working to wipe out this conflict and they praise the support of all the forest offices including the nearing districts.

Also Read: OBITUARY Parul Talukdar Hazarika

Also Watch: