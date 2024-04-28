OBITUARY Parul Talukdar Hazarika

Parul Talukdar Hazarika, a pious lady, retired assistant teacher of Paschim Tangla LP School and senior citizen of Chitranagar locality of Tangla town in Udalguri district breathed her last due to hypertension related ailments at her residence on April 27. She was 64. A pious lady she was a life member of Axom Xahitya Xabha and actively associated with a number of religious and social activities of greater Tangla area. She is survived by her husband, social activist Shiva Prasad Hazarika and leaves behind her two daughters and a host of relatives and well wishers. A number of organizations and individuals including Executive Member of Udalguri chapter of Axom Xahitya Xabha, Ananta Narayan Bhattacharya, Former Vice-President of AASU, Jayanta Kumar Bhattacharya, Tangla Xahitya Xabha President, Chandra Prabha Dutta mourned her demise and expressed condolence to the bereaved family members.

Also Read: Three entrepreneurs felicitated in Darrang District on occasion of ‘World Veterinary Day’

Also Watch: