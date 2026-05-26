Awareness Programme on Skill-Based Education Organised at Sivasagar Girls’ College

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SIVASAGAR: With the aim of making skill-based education more popular among students in Assam, an awareness and counselling programme was organised under the aegis of Assam Skill University in collaboration with SEED Foundation at Sivasagar Girls’ College on Monday. The programme focused on creating awareness among students from various schools in the district about skill-oriented education, entrepreneurship, employment-focused courses, and future career opportunities. Resource person Rupam Chetia Bora briefed the students in detail about the various courses, technical education facilities, and skill development opportunities available at Assam Skill University.

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