Awareness on human trafficking, women empowerment held at Sivasagar Girls’ College

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: An awareness programme on human trafficking and women empowerment was held at Sivasagar Girls’ College on Friday. The event was addressed by Deva Jyoti Gogoi, Director of Sivasagar-based NGO, SAVE.

In his speech, Gogoi highlighted that lack of education and economic backwardness were the main causes behind the prevalence of human trafficking in certain regions. He pointed out that many exploit financial distress to treat human trafficking as a profitable trade, with women being the primary victims. Gogoi urged women to become educated and empowered in order to resist such exploitation.

The session was inaugurated by Dr Pratim Sharma, Principal of the College. Senior journalist Purushuttam Kalita also shared a real-life case study on the cycle of women trafficking, drawing from his personal experiences.

Also Read: Assam: Silchar Women Accuse Placement Agency Of Human Trafficking,19 Escape Captivity

Also Watch: