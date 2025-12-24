Awareness programme on Viksit Bharat-G RAM G held at KVK Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: An awareness programme on Viksit Bharat-G RAM G was organized at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tinsukia, on the occasion of Kisan Samman Diwas commemorating the birth anniversary of Late Chaudhary Charan Singh, former Prime Minister of India on Tuesday. The programme witnessed active participation of more than 200 farmers and farm women from across Tinsukia district, making the event a meaningful platform for awareness, interaction, and recognition of the farming community.

Addressing the farmers who gathered in the event, Dr Hem Chandra Saikia, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK Tinsukia, while paying tribute to Singh for his immense contribution to farmers' welfare and rural development, highlighted the objectives and significance of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, referred to also as the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Bill. He explained that the Bill represented a comprehensive statutory overhaul of MGNREGA, aligning rural employment with the long-term vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, while strengthening accountability, infrastructure outcomes, and income security for rural households, 125 days of wage employment per rural household per financial year for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work, thereby enhancing income security beyond the earlier 100-day entitlement.

During the programme, farmers were also sensitized about sustainable livelihood opportunities, skill development, and convergence of rural development initiatives under the Viksit Bharat framework. As part of the celebration, farmers were felicitated for their valuable contribution to agriculture and allied sectors. The programme was organized by KVK, Tinsukia, with the participation of KVK scientists and staff, and received logistic support from the Directorate of Extension Education, AAU, Jorhat, and ICAR-ATARI, Zone VI, Guwahati.

