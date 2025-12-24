15-Day Training Programme for Agri-Input Dealers Kicks Off at Nagaon KVK

Nagaon: In a bid to upgrade the technical knowledge, a 15-day training programme was flagged off at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Nagaon. The main objective of the training programme is to upgrade the technical knowledge of agri-input dealers, who work among farmers at the grassroots levels. This training is being organised under the coordination of the Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat and the State Cooperative Societies.
The training program, which took place at the KVK campus in Simaluguri, has drawn participation from delegates from 22 cooperative societies in the Nagaon, Morigaon, and Hojai districts. The project aims to empower agri-input dealers with scientific knowledge of current agricultural trends, enabling them to provide accurate advice to farmers.
Dr Bhaba Chandra Deka, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK, Nagaon, led the inaugural ceremony for this event. He emphasised that agri-input dealers play a critical role in the agricultural value chain. He further stated that agri-input dealers are also the first contact point for farmers for any guidance regarding seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, and crops. This training will help ensure the timely availability of quality agricultural inputs and enable dealers to offer scientifically sound advice, ultimately contributing to enhanced farm productivity and sustainability,” he said
Furthermore, Moromi Bhakat, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Nagaon, Morigaon, & Hojai, graced the event as the guest of honour. She exhorted the trainees to take personal interest in the training sessions and implement the gained knowledge accordingly. She believed that responsible agri-input dealers could prove to be very effective in enhancing grassroots agriculture and improving the livelihoods of the farmers.
The training session, which was organised under the coordination of Soil Scientist Dipen Chandra Nath, saw the presence of Horticulture Specialist Julie Sharma, Project Associate Rupak Kumar Tai, Farm Manager Shanku Moni Sharma, and other KVK employees, who were some of the other dignitaries present.
Subsequently, the training program is scheduled to conclude on January 12, is anticipated to develop a network of educated and farmer-friendly agri-input dealers. By bridging the gap between agricultural research and field-level implementation, the initiative aims to promote sustainable farming practices and contribute to the overall development of the agricultural sector in the region.