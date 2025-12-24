15-Day Training Programme for Agri-Input Dealers Kicks Off at Nagaon KVK

Dr Bhaba Chandra Deka, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK, Nagaon, led the inaugural ceremony for this event. He emphasised that agri-input dealers play a critical role in the agricultural value chain. He further stated that agri-input dealers are also the first contact point for farmers for any guidance regarding seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, and crops. This training will help ensure the timely availability of quality agricultural inputs and enable dealers to offer scientifically sound advice, ultimately contributing to enhanced farm productivity and sustainability,” he said

Furthermore, Moromi Bhakat, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Nagaon, Morigaon, & Hojai, graced the event as the guest of honour. She exhorted the trainees to take personal interest in the training sessions and implement the gained knowledge accordingly. She believed that responsible agri-input dealers could prove to be very effective in enhancing grassroots agriculture and improving the livelihoods of the farmers.

The training session, which was organised under the coordination of Soil Scientist Dipen Chandra Nath, saw the presence of Horticulture Specialist Julie Sharma, Project Associate Rupak Kumar Tai, Farm Manager Shanku Moni Sharma, and other KVK employees, who were some of the other dignitaries present.