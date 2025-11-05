Awareness programme on vulture conservation held at Chaiduar College

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A vulture conservation awareness programme was held at Chaiduar College (Autonomous), Gohpur, jointly organized by the Department of Zoology, DBT-NER Advanced Level Institutional Biotech Hub, and the Department of MLT, in collaboration with the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, and the Assam Forest Department on Tuesday. The event was inaugurated by Dr Kishor Singh Rajput, Principal of Chaiduar College, who emphasized the vital role of vultures in maintaining environmental hygiene and urged students to participate in conservation efforts. The technical session was anchored by Dr Ranjit Kakati, Research Associate, DBT-NER Advanced Level Institutional Biotech Hub, who coordinated the proceedings.

Dr Mohini Mohan Borah, Head of Zoology, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the ecological importance of vultures and the threats posed by NSAIDs, pesticides, and habitat loss.

Gitartha Borah, Biologist at the Vulture Conservation and Breeding Centre, Kaziranga, delivered the main talk, presenting insights on vulture behaviour, threats, and conservation strategies, including the creation of Vulture Safe Zones in Assam. Over 100 students and faculty members participated actively in the programme.

