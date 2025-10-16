Observation of white-rumped vultures conducted in Mahamaya Forest

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Vultures are currently an endangered species. A few rare species of white-rumped vultures still exist in the Mahamaya forest range of Parbatjhora sub-division of Kokrajhar district.

Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam, has been making all out efforts to protect these vultures. Recently the Samiti conducted a conservation-based observation of vultures in the Rajapara range of Mahamaya forest.

Chief Secretary of the Samiti Dr Haricharan Das informed The Sentinel that in the autumn season, vultures build their nests and prepare an environment friendly cover for laying eggs.

“Therefore, this period is extremely important for them and since 2011, the samiti has been conducting surveys of white-rumped vultures found in Mahamaya forest, as well as the Himalayan Griffon or Himalayan vultures that migrate from the Himalayas,” Dr Das added.

Dr Das further informed that according to a survey carried in 2011 by the Samiti , there were 26 vultures in the Rajapara forest range, but that by 2025, their number had grown to over 50.

Alongside conservation measures, rising awareness among locals has contributed to the increase in the vulture population, Dr Das informed. Vultures nest on tall trees and since the Mahamaya forest has many tall Sal trees, these birds have chosen the area as their habitat, he added.

