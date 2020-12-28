Awareness rally against drug abuse taken out in Golaghat

A Correspondent



GOLAGHAT: Under the aegis of a leading organization of Golaghat, Prayash Development Society, in association with Assam Wheelz Club, a bike rally was taken out in Golaghat on Sunday. The rally was taken out to create awareness among the youth regarding ill effects of drugs and also to create awareness on road safety and traffic rules. The rally was inaugurated by Traffic in-charge of Golaghat Police, Bipul Gogoi. The senior police officer in his speech stated about the ill effects of drugs.

