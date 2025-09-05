Year of Books 2025: Tinsukia College hosts book donation drive

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: A 2-day book donation drive was formally launched at Tinsukia College on Thursday as a part of the celebration of Year of Books 2025. Organized by the Central Library and the Gender Champions Club, in collaboration with IQAC, Tinsukia College, the programme was inaugurated by Dr Rishi Das, former Vice-Principal of Tinsukia College, in the presence of Dr Bulbul Gogoi, IQAC Coordinator, Dr Sushanta Kar, HoD Department of Bengali, along with faculty members Baikuntha Das, Ankit Sen, and Lipika Buragohain. Addressing the students, Dr Das urged them to grow the habit of visiting the college library once in a day to have a glimpse of the rich collection of books. The event also witnessed the active participation of Deepshika Sensua, Librarian, and Jushmita Gohain, Assistant Librarian, besides students and other faculty members. A large number of books, both old and new, were generously donated by students and faculty, reflecting their enthusiasm and commitment towards promoting a culture of knowledge-sharing and enriching the academic resources of the college.

