Axam Xahitya Xabha and Bodoland University organise ‘harmony through literature’ programme

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KOKRAJHAR: Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) in collaboration with Bodoland University on Wednesday organised a ‘harmony through literature’ programme at Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma Auditorium Hall of Bodoland University. The Vice-Chancellor of the BU, Prof BL Ahuja, inaugurated the programme.

In his inaugural speech, VC Ahuja said, “People’s thoughts and attitudes in society should always be positive. Negative thinking can lead society in the wrong direction. Only united efforts can have a far-reaching impact on building a better society.”

As the chief guest, Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, President of the AXX, unveiled a collection of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s songs published by the Xabha and translated into the Bodo language by Padmashri Dr Mangal Singh Hazowary. He said, “The primary condition for harmony is mutual trust. In Assam’s multilingual and multicultural environment, mutual trust among different communities can create an atmosphere of peaceful coexistence. Instead of competition among languages, everyone should work towards creating an environment of cooperation.”

Speaking as a distinguished guest, Bodo Sahitya Sabha President Gopinath Bargaoyari said that preserving Assam’s indigenous languages should not be the sole responsibility of the respective communities. He stressed the need for collective efforts and an environment of peaceful coexistence to protect linguistic diversity. More than 1,400 students of Bodoland University, along with teachers, officials of the AXX and literature and culture enthusiasts, attended the programme.

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