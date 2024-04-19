Section 144 imposed in Sonitpur district

Tezpur: In compliance with the directives from the Election Commission of India and to ensure the peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha general elections, District Magistrate and RO Sonitpur Deba Kumar Mishra has imposed a set of restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure with immediate effect.

As per the restrictions, gatherings of five or more individuals and public meetings are prohibited in any public place during the 48-hour period from 05:00pm on April 17 until the conclusion of polling. The directive also bars the presence of political activists, party workers, and campaigners from other constituencies in the Sonitpur constituency. Furthermore, it prohibits any actions aimed at enticing or intimidating voters through inflammatory, communal, or racist speeches, slogans, banners, posters, wall writings, etc.

It also stated that on election day, displaying any election-related notices or signs, including wearable clothing like hats or clothes, bearing the names, symbols or slogans of political parties is prohibited. Additionally, voters will not be permitted to enter a private vehicle within a 200-metre radius of the polling station. The use of loudspeakers within 100 meters of polling stations on polling day, as well as shouting or engaging in disorderly activities on election day and using loudspeakers within 48 hours until the conclusion of polling, are prohibited. It also exempts gathering for private functions, house-to-house visit during 48 hours in connection with door-to-door campaigning.

This directive has been enforced until midnight of April 20, and individuals found violating this order will be subject to punishment under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. This will also not apply to the agencies, officials of the Government involved in the enforcement of law and order or the conduct of election and the maintenance of essential services.

