Axam Xahitya Xabha Chief Calls Book Fairs a Platform to Enlighten the Next Generation

Gaurisagar: Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, President of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, delivered a thought-provoking address at the concluding function of the Gaurisagar Samannay Grantha Utsav, reminding attendees that the true measure of a book fair goes well beyond commercial success.

"The importance of a book fair does not depend on how many books are sold. A well-planned book fair is a platform for the upcoming generation to be enlightened," he said, speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

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