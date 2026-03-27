Axam Xahitya Xabha Chief Calls Book Fairs a Platform to Enlighten the Next Generation

Gaurisagar: Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, President of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, delivered a thought-provoking address at the concluding function of the Gaurisagar Samannay Grantha Utsav, reminding attendees that the true measure of a book fair goes well beyond commercial success.
"The importance of a book fair does not depend on how many books are sold. A well-planned book fair is a platform for the upcoming generation to be enlightened," he said, speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony.
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The concluding function was held at the Zubeen Garg Samannay Kshetra in Gaurisagar — a venue that carries the name of Assam's beloved music icon, lending the literary event an added layer of cultural significance.
Several other dignitaries were present at the occasion, marking a well-attended close to what was clearly a meaningful cultural gathering for the region.