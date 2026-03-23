Assam: Senior citizens’ meet marks second day of Gaurisagar Grantha Utsav

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The second day of the Gaurisagar Samannoy Grantha Utsav started with the mid-term conference and foundation day of the Gaurisagar Senior Citizens Association. The conference was inaugurated by Dr. Ranjit Kumar Barua, Principal of Dikhowmukh College. The meeting was chaired by Dr. Soneswar Borah, president of the Gaurisagar Senior Citizens Association. Robin Saikia, Associate Professor of CKB College, Teok, and Diganta Bordoloi, president of the Sivasagar District Senior Citizens Association, took part as distinguished guests.

Later, a get-together was held. Suresh Saikia, former president of the Senior Citizens Association, Assam, was the chief guest, while Anjali Baruah Phukan took part as an invited guest. Thereafter, spelling, handwriting, and poem writing competitions were held among the student community and the open category. At 5.30 p.m., a story-reading programme was held where six story writers — Prasanta Kumar Neog, Dr. Prasanta Kumar Chutia, Srimonta Dutta, Rupjyoti Nath, and Tripti Borah — depicted their stories and showcased their storytelling skills. Noted story writer and Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar winner Suprakash Bhuyan conducted the programme.

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