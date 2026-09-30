Axam Xahitya Xabha Condoles Death of Former GS of BSS Kamala Kanta Mushahary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) expressed deep grief over the sudden death of Kamala Kanta Mushahary, Vice-President and former General Secretary of the Bodo Thunlai Afad (Bodo Sahitya Sabha).

In a joint statement, AXX President Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, Vice-President Padum Rajkhowa, and Principal Secretary Debojit Bora said that Mushahary, who was deeply passionate about literature, society and culture, had made significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of the Bodo language and literature. "His death has deprived not only his family but also his relatives, well-wishers, and acquaintances of an affectionate and large-hearted person. It is an irreparable loss for the Assamese people," they said. They described him as a dedicated, simple, and public-spirited person who would be remembered for a long time.

Also Read: BSS VP Kamala Kanta Mushahary passes away at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati