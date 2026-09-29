BSS VP Kamala Kanta Mushahary passes away at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The vice-president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) and general secretary of the Indigenous Tribal Sahitya Sabha, Assam (ITSSA), Kamala Kanta Mushahary, passed away early on Monday morning at around 2:20 am at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati. His sudden death has sent a shockwave, especially among the Bodos and other communities across Assam. Born in 1962 in the Baramchari village under Barbari police station in Baksa district, he was 64.

As per information received, Mushahary sustained injuries after a fall at his residence at Dhirenpara in Guwahati and was immediately taken to Nemcare Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

He was a distinguished Bodo litterateur and had made significant contributions to the field of Bodo literature. He had served the Bodo Sahitya Sabha for a long time and was widely respected for his contributions to the promotion and development of Bodo language and literature. Writers, literary figures, members of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, and well-wishers mourned his demise and remembered his valuable contribution to the Bodo literary movement.

Offering condolences, the Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, said that he was deeply saddened by the passing of Kamala Kanta Mushahary. He said that Mushahary made an invaluable contribution to the promotion and preservation of the Bodo language and literature, and his work will always be remembered.

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