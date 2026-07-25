Axam Xahitya Xabha extends flood relief in Golaghat and Jorhat

CORRESPONDENTS

JAMUGURIHAT/TEZPUR: A team from the central office of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, led by its President Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, on Friday visited flood-affected areas of Baliati and Goalgaon in Golaghat district and distributed relief material to nearly 300 flood-hit people. The relief items included drinking water bottles, ORS packets, biscuits, chira-muri (flattened and puffed rice), soap, medicines, mosquito repellent incense sticks, candles, and matchboxes. Dr Goswami interacted with the flood-affected residents and expressed solidarity with their suffering. On its way back, the team also distributed relief material on a partial basis in the Sholmora and Chengelijati areas of Jorhat district. It may be mentioned that several well-wishers of the Xabha also contributed essential materials for the flood relief effort.

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