AXX Urges Full Public Cooperation in Assam Census, Calls for Inclusion of Flood-Affected Residents

CORRESPONDENTS

JAMUGURIHAT/ TEZPUR: With the population census currently underway in Assam, Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, President of the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), on Wednesday appealed to the people of the state to extend full cooperation to census officials for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

In a press note, Dr Goswami also urged the State Government to make special arrangements in the enumeration schedule to ensure that flood-affected people are not left out of the census. The AXX president appealed to members of various communities residing in Assam, whose medium of education or communication is Assamese, to ensure that enumerators record Assamese as their main language of communication, alongside their mother tongue or dialect, at the time of enumeration.

The AXX said that it respects the distinct identity of every community in the state and remains committed to the preservation of these individual characteristics. Dr Goswami clarified that Assamese nationality is founded on language and not on religion, and appealed to all communities, irrespective of the faith they follow, to record both their mother tongue and Assamese as their principal communicative languages in the census.

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