Axam Xahitya Xabha invites Entries for Poreshmalla Barua Poetry Award

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TEZPUR: The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) will this year confer the Poreshmalla Barua Kavya Xahitya Bota-2026, an award instituted in memory of Poreshmalla Barua, a former journal (Patrika) editor of the Xabha and a distinguished writer-translator, through a trust newly constituted in collaboration with his family.

Debojit Bora, Principal Secretary of the AXX, said in a press release issued here on Wednesday that the decision followed approval at the sixth plenary executive committee session of the Xabha's 2025-27 tenure, held at Udalguri. The award will be conferred for a poetry collection in the Assamese language and is open only to poets aged 40 years or below.

Only poetry collections published in 2024 and 2025 will be considered eligible, and applicants are required to submit three copies of the book. Manuscripts and works that have already received an award will not be accepted. Complete entries, superscribed 'For Poreshmalla Kavya Sahitya Bota,' should reach the Principal Secretary, Axam Xahitya Xabha, Bhagawati Prasad Barua Bhawan, Ambari, Guwahati-1, on or before October 5, 2026.

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