Axam Xahitya Xabha Launches Global Online Magazine 'Prabakhi Prabahika' to Connect Assamese Diaspora Worldwide

The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) has added a landmark chapter to its history with the launch of "Prabakhi Prabahika," a quarterly online magazine aimed at connecting Assamese communities across the world and preserving the language and culture of Assam beyond its geographical borders.
The Rongali Bihu edition of the magazine, published by the Inter-State Foreign Moitribandhan Sub-Committee under the AXX, was formally released at an online event on the night of April 11.
AXX president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami inaugurated the magazine and described the initiative as a remarkable achievement for the Assamese cultural community worldwide.
"History will always remember you," he told the organisers and contributors, adding that once included in the Xabha's official records, the magazine would help preserve the Assamese language and culture for generations to come.
Dr Goswami reflected on his long-cherished dream of organising an Assamese book fair in cities like Mumbai or Delhi — a vision that could not be realised due to various constraints. He said "Prabakhi Prabahika" would serve as an alternative medium through which expatriate Assamese could share the essence of their homeland — the fragrance of its soil, water, and air — while keeping their language alive across borders.
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Editor Ruma Hazarika, who also serves as executive president of the sub-committee, conducted the programme and expressed hope that the magazine would inspire younger generations to engage with Assamese language and literature, fostering creative exchange at an international level.
She extended her gratitude to all contributors and members associated with the publication.
Karmasurjya Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, convenor of the sub-committee, Principal of DHSK College (Autonomous), and a noted writer and academician, praised the initiative for connecting Assamese people worldwide through a shared sense of heritage.
He described the magazine not merely as a publication, but as a living reflection of the emotions, intellect, and roots of thousands of Assamese scattered across the globe.
Dr Saikia also emphasised that language is not merely a means of communication for Assamese people — it is a struggle for identity and existence. He expressed confidence that "Prabakhi Prabahika" would transform the global Assamese community into a closely connected cultural village.
The programme was hosted by Diksha Pathak Khataniar, secretary of the Mumbai Swarna branch of the Xahitya Xabha.
Participants from Thailand, Ireland, Scotland, Great Britain, South Africa, North America, and Kuwait joined the event, sharing songs, poems, and speeches in celebration of Assamese culture.
Notable participants included Manasi Gogoi, Diganta Malakar, Nirala Barua, Geeta Barua, Dr Anjana Goswami, Kamalakshi Hazarika, Alok Das, Rajdeep Barua, Ajit Hazarika, Sadananda Gogoi, and Simi Barman, among many others.
The magazine will also be accessible through a dedicated mobile application titled "Tratri," making it easier for the global Assamese diaspora to access the publication from anywhere in the world.