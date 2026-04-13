Axam Xahitya Xabha Launches Global Online Magazine 'Prabakhi Prabahika' to Connect Assamese Diaspora Worldwide

The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) has added a landmark chapter to its history with the launch of "Prabakhi Prabahika," a quarterly online magazine aimed at connecting Assamese communities across the world and preserving the language and culture of Assam beyond its geographical borders.

The Rongali Bihu edition of the magazine, published by the Inter-State Foreign Moitribandhan Sub-Committee under the AXX, was formally released at an online event on the night of April 11.

"History Will Always Remember You"

AXX president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami inaugurated the magazine and described the initiative as a remarkable achievement for the Assamese cultural community worldwide.

"History will always remember you," he told the organisers and contributors, adding that once included in the Xabha's official records, the magazine would help preserve the Assamese language and culture for generations to come.

Dr Goswami reflected on his long-cherished dream of organising an Assamese book fair in cities like Mumbai or Delhi — a vision that could not be realised due to various constraints. He said "Prabakhi Prabahika" would serve as an alternative medium through which expatriate Assamese could share the essence of their homeland — the fragrance of its soil, water, and air — while keeping their language alive across borders.

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