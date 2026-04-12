Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) to observe Bhaskarabda Inception Day on April 15

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), in association with the Kamrup Metropolitan District Xahitya Xabha, is preparing to celebrate the Bhaskarabda Inception Day on April 15 with a series of programmes in the city. The organizers announced that the event would mark the formal ushering in of the year 1433 Bhaskarabda and would be held at the Sangitacharya Laxmiram Barua Auditorium of Bhagawati Prasad Baruah Bhawan. The programme scheduled to begin with the hoisting of the flag by district president Prafulla Barman, followed by a chorus presentation by artistes representing the Jyotinagar, Gitanagar and Maj Jalukbari branches.

The ceremonial lamp was to be lit by former Xabha president and Padma Shri awardee Surya Kanta Hazarika. A commemorative session was also planned, featuring participation from vice-president Padum Rajkhowa, chief secretary Devajit Bora and Professor Gajendra Adhikari of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev University, among other speakers. The organizers appealed to literature and cultural enthusiasts, as well as members of the Xabha, to attend the programme in large numbers.

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