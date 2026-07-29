Axam Xahitya Xabha Seminar held at Tripura University

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A national seminar organised by the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) at Tripura University on Monday became the platform for a significant interaction to establish two academic chairs in the names of Srimanta Sankardeva and Dr Bhupen Hazarika at the university. Vice-Chancellor Professor Debabrata Das, responding to the proposal, assured that concrete steps would be taken in this direction.

The seminar's central theme was articulated by Sabha president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, who said that the Brahmaputra and the Gomati are 'not merely two streams of water but two living arteries of the history, civilisation, and culture of Northeast India.' He noted that long before modern state boundaries were drawn, the Brahmaputra valley of Assam and the Gomati valley of Tripura were bound by deep cultural and economic ties.

Dr Goswami elaborated that historic land and river routes across the Brahmaputra, Barak-Surma, and Gomati valleys had long facilitated trade in rice, cotton, silk, forest produce, elephants, bamboo and cane goods, and handicrafts, building strong economic bonds between the regions. Diplomatic ties between the Ahom Swargadeos and the Manikya kings of Tripura further cemented this relationship.

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