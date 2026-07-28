AXX’s ‘Kunhi’ Bhaona Festival Ends with Call for Flood Probe and Linguistic Harmony

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: "The government has a responsibility to determine the source of the devastating floods that struck the four districts of Upper Assam - Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat. If cloudbursts are indeed the cause, that too must be confirmed. If the floods were caused by the destruction of hills, that must also be established. Otherwise, the people of these districts will not be able to protect themselves from such calamities in the future. All concerned parties are duty-bound to provide adequate assistance and compensation to those affected by the floods," said Debojit Bora, Principal Secretary of the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), while addressing an open session held in Dibrugarh. In his address, Bora further said, "Merely colouring the signboards of the Assamese language black is not a solution to all our problems. To resolve linguistic issues, we must all clear away misunderstandings. We must remain vigilant so that no issue creates a sense of hostility in our society or sows discord among brothers."

The session marked the conclusion of the five-day central 'Kunhi' programme and children's Bhaona festival, held on July 26, organised by the central 'Kunhi' sub-committee of the AXX in collaboration with the Dibrugarh Zilla Xahitya Xabha, and hosted by the Mankata Shatadal Branch Xahitya Xabha at the auditorium of Auniati Branch Satra in Mankata Kacharibari. The colourful five-day programme was held from July 22 to 26.

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