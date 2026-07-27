Axam Xahitya Xabha to Host Bhupen Hazarika Centenary Literary-Cultural Meet in Agartala

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Axam Xahitya Xabha and the Brahmaputra-Gomati Research Centre, Agartala, will jointly organise a literary and cultural programme commemorating Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Agartala Press Club from July 27. The event aims to strengthen the linguistic, literary, and cultural ties by deepening the bonds between Assam and Tripura.

A 15-member delegation of the Xabha, led by its president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, has already reached Tripura for the occasion. The delegation includes vice-president Padum Rajkhowa; principal secretary Debojit Bora; Guwahati office secretary Dr Sanjeev Kumar Sharma; writer and executive committee member Dhirendra Chandra Sharma; Ramen Bhandari; Dr Parag Kumar Baruah, among others.

The centenary commemoration, to be presided over by Dr Goswami, will be inaugurated by former Member of Parliament Dr Rajdeep Roy. Subrata Chakraborty, vice-president of the Cultural Committee of the Tripura government’s ITI department, will be the chief guest. Distinguished guests will include Tripura’s Director of Higher Education Animesh Debbarma and Tripura University Vice-Chancellor Dr Debabrata Das as guests of honour, Sabha vice-president Padum Rajkhowa and Tripura Assam Association president Pulin Changmai as invited guests.

A cultural evening will follow, featuring a choral presentation by Sangeet Aarti Sangeet Sikshya Kendra under Sheela Dasgupta and a performance by Aradhana Sangeet Charcha Kendra under Sujata Chakraborty. Niranjan Adhikari’s Kala Bhawan and the Mrinmoyee Samajik Sanskritik Sanstha will also perform, alongside a Bihu dance presentation led by Renuka Barua. Musical performances by Sudipta Shekhar Mishra, Sheela Dasgupta, Nandita Saha and Loni Barthakur Goswami will be accompanied by poetry recitations by Subrata Saha, Kamana Dev, Shankar Saha, Gopa Roy, Shibani Bhattacharya, Suchitra Das, Shyamal Basti Dey, Minakshi Bhattacharya, Kajal Rekha Dutta, Manoranjan Debbarma, and other poets from Assam.

On July 28, a national seminar on the theme “Cultural Confluence of the Brahmaputra and Gomati” will be held at Tripura University’s conference hall from 10 a.m., to be inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Professor Debabrata Das.

Later that day, at noon, the visiting delegation will visit the Prithivilal Research Centre and hold discussions with the Tripura government on infrastructure development and planning at the Brahmaputra-Gomati Research Centre in the interest of promoting Assamese language, literature and culture.

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