Axam Xahitya Xabha to Translate Bhupendra Sangeet into Nine Indian Languages

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TEZPUR: The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) will translate Bhupen Hazarika’s celebrated compositions, known as Bhupendra Sangeet, into English, Hindi, Bengali and several other Indian languages, its president, Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, said on Sunday.

Addressing delegates at the sixth plenary central executive session of the Xabha for its 2025-27 tenure, held as a two-day programme at the Udalguri Gorkha Auditorium from Saturday, Dr Goswami said the translation of the songs into nine widely spoken languages of the country was already under way. He added that the organisation was “working effectively” for the advancement of the Assamese language and culture and would continue to remain at the forefront of such efforts.

Dr Goswami also announced that English translations of 100 songs by singer Zubeen Garg would be published by November this year and that a full-length statue of the artist would be installed at the Xabha’s central office in Jorhat during the same month.

The Xahitya Xabha president further said that Madhav Kandali’s Ramayana was the first Ramayana to have been composed in a regional language in India and that the Sabha was pursuing national-level recognition for this distinction. He said the works of the “Mahapurush” needed to be published in multiple languages to give him wider international recognition.

The session, jointly organised by the Mangalchandi Brahma Language Teaching and Research Institute and the Udalguri District Sahitya Sabha, with the Udalguri Sahitya Sabha as host, was attended by several hundred delegates from across the State.

Principal Secretary Debojit Bora subsequently placed the secretarial report, which was adopted unanimously. The report detailed the Sabha’s activities over the preceding months. Principal Secretary Bora said branch units that failed to submit their account registers within a month would lose recognition as active branches.

Vice-President Padum Rajkhowa, speaking at the venue named after former Udalguri Sahitya Sabha president Nareswar Deka, elaborated on the concept of “mool xuti” (mainstream), comparing it to the Brahmaputra’s main current, into which its tributaries could merge to form a unified stream. He suggested that branch Xabhas be granted an additional month to submit their registers, after which a final deadline would be set.

The session accorded a farewell to Deram Bey of the Diphu regional office and honoured several individuals and branch Xabhas. The Lakshimpur district reception committee invited delegates to the 110th foundation day celebrations, to be hosted by the Pabha branch Sahitya Sabha of the district.

Also Read: Three-Day Bhupendra Sangeet Workshop Marks Bhupen Hazarika Centenary in Guwahati