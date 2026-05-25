Axam Xahitya Xabha’s Second Writers’ Conclave Concludes in Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The second writers’ conclave organised by the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) concluded on Sunday at the Bhagawati Prasad Baruah Bhawan in Guwahati, drawing participation from hundreds of emerging and veteran writers, poets, artistes, litterateurs, and journalists from across Assam.

The two-day literary event, which began on Saturday featured a series of parallel sessions on diverse branches of literature including novel writing, mystery literature, lyrical literature, sports literature, short stories, news literature, drama, children’s literature, translation, poetry, satire, and literary criticism.

On the concluding day, sessions on drama literature, children’s literature, and translation literature were organised simultaneously at different halls of the venue from 11.30 am.

The valedictory function and cultural gathering, held at 5.30 pm, was attended by former Xabha President Dr Kuladhar Saikia as chief guest, while Director of Higher Education Pomi Barua and Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania attended as invited guests.

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