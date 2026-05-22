Axam Xahitya Xabha President Clarifies over Census Remarks

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami on Thursday issued a clarification over remarks attributed to him during an academic and cultural conclave organized by the Axam Xahitya Xabha at Koyakuchi in Barpeta district on May 17, stating that his comments had been presented out of context and in a distorted manner by a section of the electronic media. In a statement, Dr Goswami said the words in his remarks had been rearranged during editing, leading to confusion among people. He said he was reiterating his original statement to prevent any misunderstanding.

Dr Goswami said he had merely stated that communities residing in Assam for generations and having recognised languages and official mediums of instruction should naturally mention their respective mother tongues, such as Bodo or Mising, in the Census. He added that he had cited Bodo and Mising only as examples. He further said that due to improper editing and rearrangement of sentences in certain electronic media reports, confusion had arisen among the public.

The AXX president said he had devoted his life to the service of society through language and literary pursuits. After assuming office as president of the Xabha, he said he had remained committed to working in coordination with various literary and cultural organizations representing different communities, including the Karbi Sahitya Sabha, Deuri Sahitya Sabha, Dimasa Sahitya Sabha, Mar Sahitya Sabha, Banai Development Committee, Dalu Development Committee, Bodo Writers’ Association, Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Mising Sahitya Sabha and the Sarania Kachari Sahitya Sabha. He also said the Sabha had recently united with the Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha for collaborative initiatives and would soon hold discussions with the All Assam Students’ Union for joint activities.

Dr. Goswami asserted that at a time when Axam Xahitya Xabha was striving to strengthen the process of building a greater Assamese identity by taking along all communities residing in the state, it would be incorrect to say that the Mising and Bodo communities were not Assamese. “We do not have such audacity,” he said. He added that he was in the Bodoland Territorial Council area when the news reports were circulated and stated that he did not wish to make any further comments on the matter. Dr Goswami also apologised to those who may have been hurt by the misrepresentation of his remarks.

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