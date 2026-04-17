AXX celebrates ‘Nijor Din’

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TEZPUR: The spirit of tradition and cultural reverence marked the celebration of 'Nijor Din' by the Axam Xahitya Xabha on the occasion of Bohag, as the Tezpur Sahitya Sabha honoured five distinguished senior citizens at their residences.

Continuing its annual tradition, a delegation of office bearers and members of the Tezpur Xahitya Xabha visited the homes of eminent personalities, offering traditional respect and seeking their blessings.

The programme began at the residence of renowned artiste Kumud Barua in Basantipur, where the delegation paid respects by offering tamul-paan on a xorai, along with a gamocha, books, and a formal felicitation letter. Similar honours were extended to noted social worker and retired agricultural scientist Dr Krishna Sharma, distinguished Sattriya artiste and Assam Movement victim Premananda Mahanta of Nikamul Nawpur, social worker Jayanti Goswami of Bhairab Nagar Tila, and eminent advocate as well as President of Sonitpur Press Club, Tezpur, Subhash Chandra Biswas.

Meanwhile, the Assam Natya Sanmilan, through its Sonitpur district committee under Swarnapith Mandal and the Tezpur branch, also organized a similar felicitation programme. Five senior theatre artistes and cultural figures were honoured at their residences with bihuwan and felicitation letters.

The recipients included eminent Bhaona actor Dharanidhar Bora, cultural worker Sekhar Barua, theatre organizer and former Tezpur branch President Birendra Kumar Bora, noted theatre artiste and social organizer Jagannath Bora, and cultural worker Bhabananda Das.

Also Read: JAMUGURIHAT: Axam Xahitya Xabha to observe ‘Nijor Din’ on Bohag Bihu