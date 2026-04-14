JAMUGURIHAT: Axam Xahitya Xabha to observe ‘Nijor Din’ on Bohag Bihu

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) will celebrate ‘Nijor Din’ on the occasion of Bohag Bihu on April 15, continuing its annual tradition of honouring individuals who have contributed significantly to society, language, literature, and culture.

In a press release issued by the Xabha’s Principal Secretary, Debojit Bora, it was stated that around 5,000 distinguished individuals aged 65 years and above will be felicitated across the state between 9 am and 7 pm. Volunteers and office-bearers from the central committee, district units, and branch committees will visit the homes of these individuals and offer them traditional tamul-paan (areca nut and betel leaf) as a mark of respect.

The initiative will not be limited to Assam alone. The Xabha will also extend the observance of ‘Nijor Din’ to other parts of India, including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Odisha, and Arunachal Pradesh, as well as international locations such as London and North America, where Assamese communities reside.

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