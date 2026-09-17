AXX to Observe Statewide ‘Zubeen Divas’ on September 19 with Central Event in Morigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) will pay tribute to artiste Zubeen Garg with a daylong observance of Zubeen Divas on September 19, featuring a central function in Morigaon and parallel programmes across 33 district committees and nearly 1,000 branch literary bodies throughout the state.

Announcing the schedule on Wednesday, AXX Principal Secretary Debojit Bora said that branches outside Assam and abroad are also preparing to mark the day. He held discussions with regional office secretaries and district-level office-bearers to coordinate the observance. The centrepiece event will be held in Morigaon, jointly organised by the AXX, the Morigaon District Xahitya Xabha, and the Morigaon Satadal Branch Xahitya Xabha as host.

The day’s proceedings will begin at 8:45 am with the flag-hoisting ceremony by Morigaon District Xahitya Xabha President Dr Haromohan Kalita, followed by floral tributes and lamp-lighting at the busts of Lakshminath Bezbarua and Mahatma Gandhi. A tribute to martyrs will follow at 10:25 am, and a nahar sapling will be planted at 10:35 am. At 11:25 am, artistes will pay homage to Zubeen Garg through his song ‘Mayabini,’ followed at 11:50 am by lamp-lighting and floral offerings before his portrait.

A memorial meeting and cultural programme will begin at 1:45 pm under the chairmanship of AXX President Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami. Vice-President Padum Rajkhowa will attend as guest of honour, former Principal Secretary Dr Jagadish Patgiri will speak as the designated speaker, and singer-lyricist Ranjan Kumar Bezbaruah will attend as a guest.

In the evening, households and organisations across Assam have been urged to light a lamp at 6 pm in memory of Zubeen Garg and in support of the demand for justice for him, Bora said.

Also Read: Meeting Held at Rabindra Bhawan to Discuss about Three-Day Zubeen Divas