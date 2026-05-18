AXX–Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha Meet in Guwahati Aims to Promote Assam’s Cultural, Literary Heritage Globally

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) and Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha held a high-level meeting on Sunday at the Dr Mahendra Nath Bora Memorial Hall of Bhagawati Prasad Barua Bhawan in Guwahati, aiming to strengthen Assam’s cultural and literary identity. The meeting deliberated extensively on translating the original literary and philosophical works of medieval saint-scholar Srimanta Sankardeva into Hindi, English, and other regional Indian languages to establish his contributions before a wider national and international audience.

Addressing the gathering, Padadhikar and Chancellor of Sankardeva University, Bhabendra Nath Deka, said that while people in remote corners of Assam were familiar with figures such as William Shakespeare, Guru Nanak, and Gautama Buddha, the limited awareness about Sankardeva and Madhavdeva outside Assam reflected ‘our own neglect and lack of foresight.’

Chancellor Deka also referred to initiatives undertaken during the tenure of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to promote Sankardeva’s legacy nationally. He noted that academic chairs named after Sankardeva had already been established in institutions in Delhi, Punjab, and at Visva-Bharati and said similar arrangements would soon be introduced in two more universities. Describing the coming together of the two organizations as a ‘historic and epoch-making step,’ he appreciated the leadership of the AXX for initiating the dialogue.

AXX president Basanta Kumar Goswami said that both organizations would work in coordination in the coming days to serve Assam’s cultural and literary interests.

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