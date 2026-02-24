AZARA: Five shops burgled overnight at Khanamukh, police launch probe

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: In a major theft incident, unidentified burglars looted five shops at Khanamukh under Jalukbari police outpost on Sunday night. According to sources, the targeted establishments included Dishan Store owned by Pranjal Kalita, Ma-Papa Store, BB Medicos, Fresh Basket, and the pharmacy of Dr Pulin Bhushan Boro. CCTV footage reportedly shows the burglar climbing onto the shop roofs and cutting through the tin sheets to gain entry at around 1:30 am. The miscreants decamped with cash and several valuable items from the shops. Upon receiving information, a team from Jalukbari police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. However, no arrests had been made till the filing of this report. Local residents alleged that inadequate night patrolling by police has led to a rise in thefts in the area.

