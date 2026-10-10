Azara Office Face-off: Local Residents File Counter-FIR Against Advocate Anindita Das

A sensational twist has emerged regarding Friday’s incident at the Azara Revenue Circle Officer’s office, with local residents stepping forward to register a cross-FIR against Advocate Anindita Das.

The controversy erupted when a nearly one-minute video surfaced on social media, purportedly showing Anindita Das—who is also the working president of the Chhatra Mukti Sangram Samiti—being pinned against a wall and manhandled by a male lawyer.

Das formally alleged that during a land case hearing, an office room door was locked behind her, leading to a physical assault orchestrating under the leadership of the Circle Officer.

In a swift turn of events, local residents have now approached authorities with a counter-complaint against Das, introducing entirely new dimensions to what actually transpired.

The cross-complaint alleges a different sequence of events during the hearing, shifting the narrative surrounding the confrontation.

Political leaders, including Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, have heavily weighed in on the situation, demanding an unconditional, impartial investigation into the security and workplace safety of women professionals inside public state infrastructure.

Local police are reviewing the mobile video footage to ascertain the facts.